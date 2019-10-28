Katrina Kaif is a vision to behold as she stuns in red at the Bachchan's Diwali party

Katrina Kaif never fails to leave hearts melted with each one of her looks and that is exactly what the diva is up to as she dropped jaws donning red from head to toe.

The 36-year-old beauty queen arrived at the Bachchan’s Diwali bash and made the mercury levels soar through the skies in her drop-dead-gorgeous crimson ensemble that stole the show.



The Bharat diva was a vision to behold in her red crop top choli and a matching flowing lehnga with intricate golden embroidery on it.

The actor paired the look with a pair of earrings and a red bindi and left all fans going head over heels for her.



The Bachchans including Amitabh, Jaya, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek had hosted the Diwali party at their house in Jalsa, following a two year break, which saw the likes of Janhvi Kapoor, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan and numerous others in attendance.

