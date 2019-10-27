close
Sun Oct 27, 2019
Bollywood

Web Desk
October 27, 2019

Katrina Kaif turns heads with all-black airport look

Katrina Kaif turns heads with all-black airport look. Photo: Pinkvilla

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif makes fans fall head over heels for her not just on silver screens with her acting prowess but can make jaws drop with a mere airport appearance as well.

The 36-year-old Bharat actor was giving off major fierce boss lady vibes with her all-black attire that she chose for her airport look.

Read More:  Katrina Kaif spills her biggest beauty secret

Fans and reporters couldn’t help but swoon over the diva as she rocked a black turtle-neck sweater with black pants and solid black boots, paired with black shades that finished off the look.

With Diwali festivities going on all around, fans are sure to soon find their favourite star decked in her traditional and glitzy ethnic wear as well.

Check out the photos below:

 
