Katrina Kaif spills her biggest beauty secret

Katrina Kaif is regarded by all as one of the most influential beauty icons in Bollywood and her latest beauty tip for fans is not to be missed.

The 36-year-old Bang Bang actor after starting her own makeup line called Kay by Katrina, unveiled a major beauty secret during a media interaction.

The Bharat star said that the key to real beauty is being yourself and being happy in their own skin.

She further said that makeup should never overpower someone and if someone is applying makeup, they should make sure to properly blend it with their skin.

That being said, she also added that makeup should not be a determinant of beauty as it only enhances and highlights a person’s existing features.

Every woman is beautiful in her own way, she added.

While speaking about her label, Katrina revealed that she had always leaned towards this dream of her’s that she has had since the past three to four years.



She added that makeup is something that she has always been comfortable with and understood as she has done ample experimentation with it.







