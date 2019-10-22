Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra laud Katrina Kaif on makeup brand launch

Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra and other Bollywood luminaries are showering praises on fellow actor Katrina Kaif on the launch of her new makeup line Kay Beauty.



The newly-turned entrepreneur has been collecting love from all around B-town after she launched her own company.

“Beauty is knowing you Kat... Congratulations @katrinakaif on your new beauty brand @kaybykatrina . Love. a,” Aamir Khan wrote on his Instagram account.

Salman also took to social media to laud Katrina. "What is Kay beauty doing out in the stores ... it should b in ur homes on ur dressing tables and on ur face without being in sum1’s face... Kay beauty out now in stores and on nykaa.com! Follow @kaybykatrina now!” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Priyanka also sang praises for Katrina’s new venture.



“Love this! All the very best #KatrinaKaif for #KayByKatrina.... can’t wait to try,” the Quantico actor tweeted.

Katrina Kaif launched her own makeup line titled Kay by Katrina last week.

On her cinematic endeavors, the Bharat actor will next be seen in Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar.