Wed Oct 23, 2019
October 23, 2019

Katrina Kaif leaves fans awe-struck in a bright yellow dress

Wed, Oct 23, 2019
Katrina Kaif leaves fans awe-struck in a bright yellow dress

Katrina Kaif is a fashionista and all the looks she dons are quite literally spotless.

The actor was recently spotted rocking a bright coloured yellow body con, off-shoulder dress, and we cannot stop obsessing over how flawless Katrina looks.

The Bharat actor paired her dress with a pair of shiny heels and opted for minimal makeup and straight hair.

"When your job entails getting ready for so many events, I can't explain how I feel today to launch my own beauty brand @kaybykatrina which team Nykaa has made possible and I get to share this with all of you.." Katrina captioned the picture. 

Katrina, last seen in Bharat, is prepping up for her film Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar.

