Kartik Aaryan is inspired by Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar





Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, two of the finest names in Bollywood, stand as a major source of inspiration to not only their fans but also newbies in the business who wish to reach their level of success.

They were outsiders, with no acting background but soared through the skies by working hard. Kartik Arayan is another underdog who made it to the top in Bollywood, and it is not surprising at all that he is inspired by the two.

The actor won fans over after his humorous role in the romantic-comedy, Pyaar Ka Punchnama and since then there has been no looking back.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan not bitter after parting ways, reveals source

During an interview with Filmfare the star shared his thoughts about why he admires SRK and Akshay: “Shah Rukh sir and Akshay sir are outsiders, who made it. They came from nowhere and made a mark in Hindi cinema."

"Today, they’re superstars. I feel an attachment towards them. In fact, the first day I came to Mumbai, I visited Band Stand in Bandra where Shah Rukh sir stays. It was a Sunday and fans had gathered outside to see him. Luckily, he drove out in his car and waved out to them. For a brief second meri nazar unse mili."

"I was happy that he noticed me in the crowd. That’s a memorable day for me,” he further said.







