Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan not bitter after parting ways, reveals source

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's love story could have been a crowd-favourite had it not been cut short after the two decided to call it quits.

However it looks like despite the duo’s rumoured split, there happens to be no bad blood between the two costars as they continue to be good friends.

According to Times of India, Sara and Kartik met at Karan Johar’s Diwali bash where the two reunited and were back to being good friends, keeping away the tumultuous romance that they had for a brief period.



A source revealed to the publication that they are not bitter about their breakup at all and during their recent meetup, were also spotted having a conversation with each other.



It was also revealed that presently they are trying to maintain some distance as in the coming days, they are well aware that they will have to spend time together promoting their film Aaj Kal.









