Azadi March: Fazl joins from Larkana as protest enters second day

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F Ameer Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman joined the anti-government Azadi March from Larkana, as the caravan of protesters resumed journey from Sukkur on the second day, Monday.

The JUI-F-led Azadi March started from Karachi on Sunday, officially beginning after an address by Maulana Fazl at Sohrab Goth to show solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir.

While speaking at the occasion, JUI-F Ameer Fazl said that they will not deter as the ‘war has begun’.

Fazl further said that they are fighting a political war and there exists a danger to the country’s constitution.



Referring to the march, he said that the purpose is to strengthen democracy in the country.

Read more: 100,000 people expected to converge on Islamabad for Azadi March

The participants of Azadi March from across the country will gather near Tarnol before entering Islamabad on October 31.

Negotiations between the Rahbar Committee of the opposition parties and the government were successful on Saturday as the JUI-F has agreed to hold protest demonstration at the end of Azadi March at Peshawar Morr in Islamabad — steering clear of the Red Zone.