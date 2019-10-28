SRK says he was invited to an event because Salman Khan, Aamir Khan are busy

Shah Rukh Khan is currently on a sabbatical and is enjoying his time away from the big screens as he waits for the right script to come along.



In a revelation made recently, the Raees starlet said that he was invited to the launch of a multiplex in New Delhi after it opened post-revamp.

SRK added that the reason he was invited is because he is not working these days, while all his contemporaries Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan are busy and unavailable.

Also Read: Aamir Khan believes Shah Rukh Khan is bigger star than him

About the event, the actor mockingly shared, “The guys (Ajay Bijli of PVR) realised that I am free. I do not have any work. Salman is busy and so is Aamir Khan. Hrithik Roshan is very busy too, so they called me.”

The PVR Anupam multiplex opened 22 years ago with SRK’s movie Yes Boss.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan ‘hates’ dealing with daughter Suhana’s boyfriend problems

“Other films we were showing then like The Ghost and the Darkness, among others, were doing 10-15 percent business, and Yes Boss opened at 100 percent. So when we were planning the revamp, we knew we wanted him here,” revealed a source.

SRK was last seen in Zero opposite Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.