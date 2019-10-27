Another JUI-F leader arrested from Islamabad ahead of Azadi March

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: JUI-F leader Mufti Kifayatullah has been arrested from Islamabad reportedly for issuing inflammatory statements against the national institutions.
Deputy Secretary Information JUI-F Aslam Ghouri confirmed the developmet on Sunday saying Mufti Kifayatullah was taken into custody from Islamabad’s Sector E-11 last night.
According to details, the JUI-F leader was arrested under 3-MPO by Mansehra police. He is the third leader to have been detained from the federal capital in the past few days ahead of Azadi March.
Last Monday, police arrested Maulana Shafiq-ur-Rehman and Maulana Muhammad Irshad from Shams Colony and seized banners for the JUI-F sit-in from their possession.
Police alleged that the duo were urging people to participate in the “Azadi march” being organised by the JUI-F against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.
JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman would lead caravans from Sindh towards Islamabad after addressing a big rally in Karachi's Sohrab Goth today.
