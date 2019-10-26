Wasim Akram to make film debut with 'Money Back Guarantee'

Wasim Akram, after bringing fame and glory to Pakistan in the world of cricket will finally be making his acting debut with an upcoming film titled Money Back Guarantee that features a star-studded cast.

Apart from the 'Swing of Sultan', the cast includes Fawad Khan, Gohar Rasheed, Mikaal Zulfiqar and Kiran Malik, according to UAE-based publication Gulf News.

Being produced by actor and host Faisal Qureshi, Gulf News claims that he is also trying to rope in actor Mahira Khan for a special appearance in the film which is rumored to a comedy, with all actors reportedly content about the script.

Qureshi and Akram have previously worked together on a number of TV commercials. The Arab publication also noted that Akram and Khan might be starring opposite each other in the film.