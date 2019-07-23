Wasim Akram humiliated for carrying insulin bag by Manchester airport staff

Former legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram on Tuesday shared the ordeal he was made to go through for carrying an insulin bag with him while boarding a flight at the Manchester airport.

The famed commentator and cricket star turned to Twitter to share how he was humiliated by the Manchester airport staff who he said asked 'rude questions' and 'dumped the insulin case in a plastic bag' from its 'travel cold-case'.

"Very disheartened at Manchester airport today,I travel around the world with my insulin but never have I been made to feel embarrassed," Akram wrote in his tweet.

He added, "I felt very humiliated as I was rudely questioned & ordered publicly to take my insulin out of its travel cold-case & dumped in to a plastic bag."







