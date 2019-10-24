Selena Gomez takes the high road amid feud with Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez, despite encountering attacks by Hailey Baldwin ever since the release of her song, is urging fans to be kind and not 'tear women down.'

The singing sensation was all about love and kindness even after the ‘I’ll Kill You’ dig by her former flame Justin Bieber’s wife and supermodel Hailey Baldwin.

Interacting with her fans, she urged them to follow suit as well and not pay heed to the shade being thrown at her by Baldwin and be kind instead, not only to her but everyone else.

"I am so grateful for the response of the song. However, I will never stand for women tearing other women down. So please be kind to everyone. Please be kind, I don't like seeing people being disrespectful or rude to other people, so please don't do that," she said.

On the other hand, Baldwin also cleared her stance after replying to Just Jared’s story saying: “Please stop with this nonsense… there is no ‘response’. This is complete [expletive].”



Meanwhile, Gomez after dropping her single Lose You To Love Me like a bomb, also surprised fans with another song that was released earlier today, titled Look At Her Now.