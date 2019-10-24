Spider Man to fall for Captain Marvel in upcoming sequel?

With buzz around Captain Marvel’s second instalment making rounds, a latest development on the film has left several fans in a haze.



If rumours are to be believed, the second instalment of the Brie Larson-starrer will feature the role of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, in a way you may not have imagined.

While Marvel has kept mum on the matter for now, reports are suggesting that Spider Man will be part of the upcoming film, shown to be ‘head over heels’ for Captain Marvel aka Carol Danvers herself.

The teenage superhero has already crossed paths with Danvers during the final battle of Avengers: Endgame, where all women superheroes assisted him in reaching Iron Man while shielding him from Thanos.

The widespread buzz suggests that Peter develops a crush on Danvers after the events of Avengers: Endgame and Spiderman: Far From Home and if there happens to be any truth to the hearsay, there might follow a complicated love triangle between the web-slinger, Carol and Michelle aka MJ, who is played by Zendaya.