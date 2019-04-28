Brie Larson wants Marvel to have more LGBTQ representation

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
With Avengers: Endgame being the topic reigning over everyone’s hearts and minds subsequent to its release, there are some people hoping for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to play a part in welcoming diversity as well.
Hollywood’s fierce actor Brie Larson who plays Captain Marvel in MCU and had a key role in Avengers: Endgame as well, stepped forward voicing out her expectations from Marvel films to have more representation from LGBTQ community.
"That breaks my heart to hear that because there’s no reason. I don’t understand how you could think that a certain type of person isn’t allowed to be a superhero. So to me, it’s like, we gotta move faster. But I’m always wanting to move faster with this stuff," she stated.
