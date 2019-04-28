close
Sun Apr 28, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 28, 2019

Brie Larson wants Marvel to have more LGBTQ representation

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Apr 28, 2019

With Avengers: Endgame being the topic reigning over everyone’s hearts and minds subsequent to its release, there are some people hoping for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to play a part in welcoming diversity as well.

Hollywood’s fierce actor Brie Larson who plays Captain Marvel in MCU and had a key role in Avengers: Endgame as well, stepped forward voicing out her expectations from Marvel films to have more representation from LGBTQ community.

"That breaks my heart to hear that because there’s no reason. I don’t understand how you could think that a certain type of person isn’t allowed to be a superhero. So to me, it’s like, we gotta move faster. But I’m always wanting to move faster with this stuff," she stated.

