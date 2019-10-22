Sara Ali Khan on working with David Dhawan and Imtiaz Ali

Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan despite entering the industry only recently, has already gotten a chance to work with some of the biggest names in Indian cinema.

With her upcoming films, Coolie No 1 and Aaj Kal, directed by David Dhawan and Imtiaz Ali respectively, the 24-year-old Simmba actor stepped forth opening up about her experience of working with the two illustrious figures in Bollywood.

“Imtiaz sir is most nurturing director there is. He will make you feel exactly what your character is supposed to feel in that particular shot. He honestly puts you through it. David sir’s world is all about colours, vibe. It is just too different,” she said in an interview.

The actor is currently in her vacation mode in Sri Lanka after wrapping up a sequence of Coolie No 1 which also features Varun Dhawan.

