Sara Ali Khan opens up about taking on Karisma Kapoor’s role in ‘Coolie No 1’

New girl on the block Sara Ali Khan is gearing up to wow fans with her upcoming fourth film, Coolie No 1 in which the starlet will be stepping into the shoes Karisma Kapoor who essayed the same character in the original.

Speaking about the David Dhawan-directorial, the 24-year-old Kedarnath actor was still amazed at the idea of playing a character that was put on silver screens by the iconic diva in the 1995-released original.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan on coming from a family of actors: ‘I cannot apologize for it’

“I cannot believe that I have got the golden opportunity to recreate the magic that Karisma Kapoor created on screen. I hope I can do justice to it,” the actor shared during an interview.

The actor also revealed that she feels privileged being part of a project helmed by David Dhawan given she has watched all of his films.



The film, featuring Varun Dhawan alongside the Simmba star will be getting released on May 1, 2020.