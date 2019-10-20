Sara Ali Khan on coming from a family of actors: ‘I cannot apologize for it’

New girl on the block Sara Ali Khan may be one of the young ones in terms of experience as well as age, but the starlet oftentimes acts far beyond her years.

During an interview with The Indian Express, the 24-year-old Kedarnath actor opened up on a number of subjects including chasing stardom, coming from a family of actors as well as her time working with Varun Dhawan on Coolie No 1.

The actor said that it isn’t stardom that she is chasing but acting and is aiming to do different films, playing a variety of characters.



Talking about ‘feeling the pressure’ of coming from a family of actors, the Simmba star said: “Never. If I carry that baggage, I wouldn’t be able to perform. Everybody knows I come from a film background. I can’t apologize for that or cannot change that. I can only be honest about my work and have fun, which I am doing."