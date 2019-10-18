Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan part ways after trying to make things work

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have broken up with each other after their rumoured relationship hit rock-bottom, Pinkvilla reported.



It looks like the crowd-favourite couple has taken a break and are no longer seeing each other because they were not able to spend much time together.

Sara and Kartik were unable to make their relationship work owing to their busy schedules.

The two tried to keep up, visiting each other on sets but had failed to cope with the constant pressure from work and the paparazzi.

However, Pinkvilla mentioned, that they are on good and cordial terms, despite their fallout and maintain good rapport with each other.

The former couple has a film coming out soon called Aaj Kal. It will see the light of day on February 14, 2020.