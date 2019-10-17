Salman Khan’s schedule and other details for 'Radhe' reportedly finalized

Ever since the news of Bollywood megastar Salman Khan’s upcoming film Radhe: India’s Most Wanted Cop was broken, fans have been clinging on to each and every detail about the actor’s next offering.

As per the latest intel regarding the film, reports are now suggesting that the makers may have settled down on a location to kick off shooting finally.

Sources cited by Deccan Chronicle revealed: “There are two sets being built. They had been booked from November 4 to December 24 for the first schedule, and the second from January 13 next year onwards for a month, so that the film can be edited soon to meet the Eid deadline next year."

Also read: Salman Khan to spin magic with Katrina Kaif in ‘Radhe’?

It was added further by the grapevine that the superstar will also be in need of promoting another one of his films, Dabangg 3 which will hit theaters on December 20, 2019.