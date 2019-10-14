Salman Khan to spin magic with Katrina Kaif in ‘Radhe’?

Salman Khan might be uniting with former ladylove Katrina Kaif in his upcoming movie Radhe according to rumours abuzz in the grapevine lately.



The film - a Prabhudeva directorial - will see the wonderful pairing of Salman and Katrina after the two starred in back to back hit films like Bharat, Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tha Tiger and many more.

Katrina shares a favourable bond and equation with Salman and the rest of the Khan family as she is quite close to them.

Radhe is all set to go on floors very soon, once Katrina is done shooting for her film Sooryavanshi, an Akshay Kumar-starrer directed by Rohit Shetty.