Katrina Kaif in hot waters for allegedly copying Kim Kardashian

It looks like Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has landed in hot waters as her recent photoshoot for the launch of her beauty brand ‘Kay’ was accused of copying global icon Kim Kardashian.



Fans saw an eerie similarity between Kaif and Kardashian’s photoshoot and it looks like the former drew ‘heavy inspiration’ from the famed reality star for her shoot.

The resemblance was pointed by the Instagram handle Dietsabya that went on to share a picture comparing both promotional pictures side by side.

Ironically, Kardashian had also aimed to promote her makeup line KKW X Winnie Collection which was in collaboration with Winnie Harlow.

Dietsabya captioned the picture as: “Gandi art direction or coincidence? Choose one”.

Check out Kaif’s ‘heavily inspired’ picture here:







