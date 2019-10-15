Jeremy Renner, of 'Avengers' fame accused of giving death threats to ex-wife

Hollywood star Jeremy Renner, known widely for his role in the Marvel franchise as Clint Barton aka Hawkeye, has landed himself in hot waters after his former wife stepped forward accusing him of giving her death threats.

As per reports by TMZ, the 48-year-old Avengers: Endgame actor’s ex-wife and Canadian actor Sonni Pacheco’s alleged him of threatening to kill her as part of her latest filing to gain custody of their six-year-old daughter Ava.

It was revealed further that multiple claims were filed by Pacheco against the actor as she detailed that he once threatened her by putting a gun in his own mouth and then going on to shoot at the ceiling, all the while their daughter was present in her room.

She also accused Renner of drug abuse, adding that he often left cocaine behind in the bathroom within reach of their daughter.

The lawyer in a statement said: “The well-being of his daughter Ava has always been and continues to be the primary focus for Jeremy. This is a matter for the court to decide. It's important to note the dramatizations made in Sonni's declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind.”

The two had tied the knot earlier in 2014 and had filed for a divorce the same year over ‘irreconcilable differences’, cited by Pacheco.

Later in September she had also appealed to Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, for sole, legal and physical custody of Ava.

