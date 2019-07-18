'Avengers' stars unveil their grizzled looks with the FaceApp

With the FaceApp taking over the world, the earth mightiest heroes, Avengers could not keep themselves away from jumping on the bandwagon either.

Jeremy Renner who essays the role of Clint Barton aka Hawk Eye unveiled a selfie of the key characters trying on the aged filter on the famous app after which fans were left in fits.

While the picture shows an aged Captain America aka Steve Rogers [played by Chris Evans], who’s old version we had already seen by the end of ‘Avengers: Endgame’, the salt and pepper looks of the other characters certainly caught us by surprise.

Apart from Evans and Renner, the photo also includes Chris Hemsworth who plays Thor, Robert Downey Jr who essays the role of Iron Man aka Tony Stark and Mark Ruffalo who embodied Hulk.

Along with the picture, the caption read: "Wow!! When ENDGAME is truly the END of the line... hahaha! #oldgame @avengers @avengersendgamemovie @marvel @marvelstudios @robertdowneyjr @chrishemsworth @markruffalo."







