Sat Oct 12, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 12, 2019

Liam Hemsworth sparks romance rumours with Maddison Brown after Miley Cyrus

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Oct 12, 2019
Liam Hemsworth sparks romance rumours with Maddison Brown after Miley Cyrus. Photo: TMZ

After ending their brief marriage, Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus  seem to have put the past behind them as the two are already seeing other people merely two months after splitting with the former making headlines with Maddison Brown.

Recently Hemsworth was spotted around New York City with a new love interest actor Maddison Brown enjoying an intimate meal in the Big Apple. 

Also read:  Liam Hemsworth found out about split with Miley Cyrus through social media?

Photos of the new lovebirds spending some quality time together at a restaurant in West Village, holding hands and passing on smiles to each other have the internet swooning.

View this post on Instagram

they are so cute yalll @maddisonbrown @liamhemsworth

A post shared by Miam (@mileyandliamhem) on

Speaking to People about his relationship, Hemsworth said he wanted to take things slow with his new ladylove in light of his recent abrupt split with Miley Cyrus.

“It’s very new. Liam is taking it slow but he’s definitely interested in her," a grapevine unveiled to the publication.

On the other hand, Cyrus after parting with Hemsworth went on to date Kaitlynn Carter and soon jumped into another fling with Cody Simpson. 

Read More:

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth split after six months of marriage!

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, who have been together for the last ten years are headed to a split, their representatives confirmed to E! News.

Liam Hemsworth all smiles on family vacation amid Miley Cyrus, Kaitlynn Carter buzz

While Miley Cyrus is busy painting the town red with new flame Kaitlynn Carter, her recently divorced husband Liam Hemsowrth is coping with the split by spending more time around family.


