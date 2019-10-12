Liam Hemsworth sparks romance rumours with Maddison Brown after Miley Cyrus

After ending their brief marriage, Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus seem to have put the past behind them as the two are already seeing other people merely two months after splitting with the former making headlines with Maddison Brown.

Recently Hemsworth was spotted around New York City with a new love interest actor Maddison Brown enjoying an intimate meal in the Big Apple.

Photos of the new lovebirds spending some quality time together at a restaurant in West Village, holding hands and passing on smiles to each other have the internet swooning.



Speaking to People about his relationship, Hemsworth said he wanted to take things slow with his new ladylove in light of his recent abrupt split with Miley Cyrus.



“It’s very new. Liam is taking it slow but he’s definitely interested in her," a grapevine unveiled to the publication.

On the other hand, Cyrus after parting with Hemsworth went on to date Kaitlynn Carter and soon jumped into another fling with Cody Simpson.

