Liam Hemsworth all smiles on family vacation amid Miley Cyrus, Kaitlynn Carter buzz

While Miley Cyrus is busy painting the town red with new flame Kaitlynn Carter, her recently divorced husband Liam Hemsworth is coping with the split by spending more time around family.

The 29-year-old ‘Hunger Games’ star seems to be doing quite well moving on from the ‘Wrecking Ball’ hit maker, as he appeared to be in high spirits on his family getaway to Makepeace Island in Australia.

The pictures from the family trip were shared by his big brother Chris Hemsworth who can be seen poking fun at his little sibling and lightening up the moment by striking up adorable poses together including one where Chris jokingly puts his foot on Liam’s head.

“Another little hidden gem in @australia Thanks for the hospitality @makepeaceisland !!” Chris captioned the photos.







