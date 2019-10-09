Punjab education boards announce Intermediate Part-I 2019 results

LAHORE: All the nine education boards in Punjab have announced the results of Intermediate Part-1 (1st year) annual examination 2019 on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.



All the divisions in Punjab have their respective boards responsible for the secondary education in the province.

The results were unveiled by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore, BISE Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Dera Ghazi (DG Khan) and Sargodha.

The intermediate part 1 annual exams were held in May and June, 2019.

Only in Lahore, a total number of 174698 candidates had applied for the examination, of them 170104 appeared in the exams.



A total of 90510 cleared the examination with pass percentage of 53.21%.

In Faisalabad, total 102324 candidates appeared in the examination, of them 53998 passed the exams. The pass percentage of BISE Faisalabad was 52.77%.