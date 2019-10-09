BISE Gujranwala 1st year annual examination result 2019

BAHAWALPUR: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Gujranwala will announce the results of Intermediate Part I (Annual) Examination 2019 today (Wednesday) October 9, 2019.



The results will be uploaded here as soon as the education board issues the gazette.

Meanwhile, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, DG Khan and Sahiwal boards will also announce the results of 1st year (annual) Examination 2019.