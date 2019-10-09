BISE Sargodha 1st year annual examination result 2019

SARGODHA: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Sargodha will announce the results of Intermediate Part I (Annual) Examination 2019 today (Wednesday) October 9, 2019.



The results will be uploaded here as soon as the Sargodha board issues the gazette.

Meanwhile, Lahore, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Multan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, DG Khan and Sahiwal boards will also announce the results of 1st year (Annual) Examination 2019 today.