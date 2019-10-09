close
Wed Oct 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 9, 2019
BISE Faisalabad 1st year annual examination result 2019

BISE Faisalabad 1st year annual examination result 2019
Read More

BISE Sargodha 1st year annual examination result 2019

SARGODHA: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education , Sargodha will announce the results...

Read More

BISE DG Khan 1st year annual examination result 2019

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Oct 09, 2019

SARGODHA: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Dera Ghazi Khan (D.G Khan) will announce the results of Intermediate Part I (Annual) Examination 2019 today (Wednesday) October 9, 2019.

The results will be uploaded here as soon as the Sahiwal board issues the gazette.

Meanwhile, Lahore, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Multan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, and Sahiwal boards will also announce the results of 1st year (Annual) Examination 2019 today.

Latest News

More From Pakistan