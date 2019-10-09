BISE Lahore 1st year annual examination result 2019

LAHORE: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Lahore will announce the results of Intermediate Part I (Annual) Examination 2019 today (Wednesday), October 9, 2019.



The results will be uploaded here as soon as the gazette is issued.

Meanwhile, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Multan, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, DG Khan and Sahiwal boards will also announce the results of 1st year (Annual) Examination 2019 today.