BISE Rawalpindi 1st Year Annual Examination Result 2019

Rawalpindi: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Rawalpindi will announce the results of Intermediate Part I (1st Year) Annual Examination today, (Wednesday) October 9, 2019.
The results will be uploaded here as soon as the gazette is issued.
Meanwhile, Lahore, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Multan, Sargodha, Gujranwala, DG Khan and Sahiwal boards will also announce the results of 1st year annual examination 2019 today.
