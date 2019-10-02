BISE to announce Intermediate (Part-1) results on October 9th

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad will announce the results of Annual Intermediate (Part-1) Examinations 2019 on October 9, 2019.
Secretary BISE Prof Muhammad Afzal Chaudhary said on Wednesday that arrangements were being finalzed to announce Inter (part-1) results which would be held at BISE Auditorium at 10:00 a.m.on October 09.
Result gazette CDs can be purchased after paying Rs 200 per copy in advance from designated bank branches. The results will also be available at: www.bisefsd.edu.pk.
The candidates can also get their result by sending their roll numbers through SMS on 800240 after 10:10 a.m.on October 9, he said.
FAISALABAD: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad will announce the results of Annual Intermediate (Part-1) Examinations 2019 on October 9, 2019.
Secretary BISE Prof Muhammad Afzal Chaudhary said on Wednesday that arrangements were being finalzed to announce Inter (part-1) results which would be held at BISE Auditorium at 10:00 a.m.on October 09.
Result gazette CDs can be purchased after paying Rs 200 per copy in advance from designated bank branches. The results will also be available at: www.bisefsd.edu.pk.
The candidates can also get their result by sending their roll numbers through SMS on 800240 after 10:10 a.m.on October 9, he said.