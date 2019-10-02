BISE to announce Intermediate (Part-1) results on October 9th

FAISALABAD: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad will announce the results of Annual Intermediate (Part-1) Examinations 2019 on October 9, 2019.

Secretary BISE Prof Muhammad Afzal Chaudhary said on Wednesday that arrangements were being finalzed to announce Inter (part-1) results which would be held at BISE Auditorium at 10:00 a.m.on October 09.

Result gazette CDs can be purchased after paying Rs 200 per copy in advance from designated bank branches. The results will also be available at: www.bisefsd.edu.pk.

The candidates can also get their result by sending their roll numbers through SMS on 800240 after 10:10 a.m.on October 9, he said.