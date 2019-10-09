BISE Multan 1st year annual examination result 2019

close
Wed Oct 09, 2019
October 9, 2019
BISE Lahore 1st year annual examination result 2019

World

Web Desk
Wed, Oct 09, 2019

MULTAN: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Multan will announce the results of Intermediate Part I (Annual) Examination 2019 today (Wednesday), October 9, 2019.

The results will be uploaded here as soon as the education board issues the gazette.

Meanwhile, Lahore, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, DG Khan and Sahiwal boards will also announce the results of 1st year (Annual) Examination 2019 today.

