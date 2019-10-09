BISE Faisalabad 1st year annual examination result 2019

FAISALABAD: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Faisalabad will announce the results of Intermediate Part I (Annual) Examination 2019 today, Wednesday October 9 2019.



The results will be uploaded here as soon as the gazette is issued.

Meanwhile, Lahore, Bahawalpur, Multan, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, DG Khan and Sahiwal boards will also announce the results of 1st year (Annual) Examination 2019 today.

