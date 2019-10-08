close
Tue Oct 08, 2019
October 8, 2019

BISE Lahore to announce intermediate -1st year results on October 9

Tue, Oct 08, 2019

LAHORE: The results of Intermediate part-I (1st year) annual examination will be announced on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore.

BISE Lahore will announce the 1st year annual examination (regular and private) results at 10:00 am tomorrow.

The chairman will also address a press conference in this regard today.

The education boards of Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur and Rawalpindi board will also announce the intermediate part-I (1st year) results tomorrow.

