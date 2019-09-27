Social media lauds PM Imran for championing Kashmir cause at UNGA

KARACHI: Social media lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday for championing the cause of Kashmir during his address at the United Nations General Assembly (UGNA), bringing the atrocities and lockdown in the Muslim-majority, Himalayan valley to the "absolute centre stage of global political paradigm".



The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) leader, Jahangir Khan Tareen, wrote: "For the first time in our history, the miseries of Kashmiri people are being narrated effectively at the global stage.

"PM IK has remained fully true to his commitment. He has championed Kashmir Cause in the best possible manner," he added.

"An amazing speech by PM IK. From Global Warming to Islamophobia and from Money Laundering to exposing Modi's brutalities in Kashmir, he hit all the right chords," Tareen said.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, praised PM Imran for lifting "Pakistan's International stature in just few months".

"His struggle for the people of #Kashmir is bound to be successful World can't remain ignorant of brewing humanitarian crisis in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir now," Buzdar added.

State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir termed the premier's speech as "tremendous and game-changing".

She added: "Prime Minister Imran Khan has beautifully moved the #Kashmir issue to the absolute centre stage of global political paradigm!"

Lawyer and social activist Jibran Nasir said PM Imran "convincingly used #UNGA to not only explain reasons for atrocities in #Kashmir by India under BJP & brutal conditions there but also rightly expressed his fears of a fallout.



"Pak isn't a big market like India. Now it's a matter of conscience for world community," he added.

Congratulating the PM for speaking "on behalf of 1.3 billion Muslims", comedian Shafaat Ali also praised him.

PM Imran "hit the problem right through its heart", he said.

Senator Faisal Javed Khan said PM Imran's speech was "amazing".



"A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way," he added.

