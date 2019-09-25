Pakistan to observe Black Day on Oct 27 in solidarity with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will observe Black Day on October 27, to express solidarity with the Kashmiris in Indian occupied Kashmir, said a Ministry of Interior official notification on Wednesday.

The official press release stated that the Black Day will be observed to express harmony with Kashmiris in their plight caused by the Indian government.

“The national flag shall be flown at half-mast throughout the country on Sunday, October 27, 2019,” said the press release.

The announcement came as the curfew in the occupied valley entered the 51st day.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan ruled out talks with India, saying it’s no use entering dialogues with India until it decides to lift curfew in occupied Kashmir.