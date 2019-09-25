Pakistani students in Chengdu celebrate China's 70th anniversary

SICHUAN: Pakistani students in Chengdu celebrated the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China with a colourful ceremony at Sichuan University supported by Pakistan Study Center.

The acting Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Chengdu (Sichuan, China) Mahmood Akhtar Mahmood attended the event as a chief guest.

The event celebrated the commencement of the People’s Republic of China under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Mao Zedong, in 1949.

At the beginning of the symposium, the national anthems of both the countries were played.

The director-general of the Pakistan Study Center of Sichuan University, Prof Song Zhihui, shed light on the importance of the China-Pakistan relations in contemporary era; cultural exchange programs and people to people exchange (especially the students).

"Pakistani students will get benefit from the outstanding education system and research environment provided by Sichuan University," he said.

In his speech, the acting Consul General of Pakistan highlighted the development of the Pak-China relations through 70 years, he emphasized to strengthen the relations further.



He encouraged the students to play their roles to promote Pakistani culture in China, urging them "to get benefits from the educational opportunities provided by the Chinese government and best practices and implement these in their workplaces when returning back to Pakistan."

He added: "China-Pakistan relations have been growing fast in last few years after the inauguration of the OBOR’s flagship project of CPEC, and the Chinese president and Pakistan Prime Minster met three times on various occasions, and PM Khan visited China twice."