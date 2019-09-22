After Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus splits with Kaitlynn Carter

Hollywood’s leading lady Miley Cyrus may be having a rocky road this year in terms of her relationships.

After her split with husband Liam Hemsworth, the starlet may have also parted ways with rumoured girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter.

According to sources cited by PEOPLE, the 26-year-old actor’s chaotic romance with ‘The Hills’ star has now come to a halt as the duo parted ways merely two months after Miley’s marriage ended with Liam Hemsworth.

While the insider has confirmed their split, it was revealed that the two have ended things on a cordial note and are still good friends.

Soon after the news went public, many fans were taken aback as the pair had, of late, been painting the town red with their PDA-filled outings and romantic dates.