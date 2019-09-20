PM Imran will focus on Kashmir issue during his visit to US: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to New York will be very Kashmir-centric, revolving around India's decision to annex the disputed state and the ongoing human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir, according to the Foreign Office spokesman here on Friday.

The Prime Minister will visit New York from September 21 to 27 and he will attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly as the leader of the Pakistani delegation.

Foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will also be a member of his delegation at the session.

Imran Khan will address the General Assembly session on September 27. He will raise the issue of Indian Occupied Kashmir and present Pakistan’s instance on it forcefully before the world.

Prior to the UN General Assembly session, Pakistan premier will meet the heads of various states and talk on the Indian government’s violations of human rights in the occupied valley of Kashmir.

Imran Khan will also participate in the meeting to discuss hate speech.

He will also attend the UN’s summit on climate change, durable development, health and financing.

The prime minister will take part in the meeting on safeguarding environment and eradicating poverty.

In all his meetings with various heads of state, the US officials and UN diplomats, the Kashmir issue will be the primary focus.