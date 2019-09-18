close
Wed Sep 18, 2019
September 18, 2019

Pakistan declines India’s request to open airspace for Modi's Germany trip

Wed, Sep 18, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan refused to open its airspace for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his trip to Germany, following a request by the Indian government.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shah Mehmood Qureshi announced in a video message that the Indian premier’s aircraft, Air India One would not be permitted to enter Pakistan’s airspace and the Indian High Commissioner has been briefed of the decision.

He revealed that Pakistan had been requested by the Indian government to permit Modi to fly over the country for his trip to Germany on September 21 as well as for his return to India on 28.

"However, considering the situation in occupied Kashmir and India's behaviour, including the violence and aggression and the denial of rights in Kashmir, we have decided not to give permission to the Indian prime minister. We have conveyed this decision to the Indian High Commissioner," he said. 

