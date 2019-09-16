Pakistan announce probables for Sri Lanka series

LAHORE: Head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has named 20 probables for the training camp, which will commence at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore from Wednesday.

The camp is being set-up to prepare the side for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka, which will be held from 27 September to 9 October.

Misbah will announce the two squads in Lahore on 21 September. The ODI side will move to Karachi on 24 September, where the first ODI will be played on 27 September.

Sarfaraz Ahmed has been retained as captain for the series while Babar Azam has been named as vice-captain.

The appointments were confirmed by PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, following the recommendations made by Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq and the PCB Cricket Committee.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik have not been included in the probables as they have been granted NOC until 12 October to participate in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Probables (in alphabetical order, domestic teams in brackets):

Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain) (Sindh), Babar Azam (vice-captain) (Central Punjab), Abid Ali (Sindh), Ahmed Shehzad (Central Punjab), Asif Ali (Northern), Faheem Ashraf (Central Punjab), Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Haris Sohail (Balochistan), Hasan Ali (Central Punjab), Iftikhar Ahmed (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Imad Wasim (Northern), Imam-ul-Haq (Balochistan), Mohammad Amir (Northern), Mohammad Hasnain (Sindh), Mohammad Nawaz (Northern), Mohammad Rizwan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Shadab Khan (Northern), Umar Akmal (Central Punjab), Usman Shinwari (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Wahab Riaz (Southern Punjab).

Meanwhile, the PCB has appointed team management for the Sri Lanka and Australia series, which is:

Misbah-ul-Haq (Head Coach and Chief Selector); Mansoor Rana (Team Operations, Logistics & Administrative Manager), Waqar Younis (Bowling Coach), Grant Bradburn (Fielding Coach), Shahid Aslam (Assistant to Head coach on cricket), Cliffe Deacon (Physiotherapist), Yasir Malik (Trainer), Maj (retd) Azhar Arif (Security Manager - for Sri Lanka series), Col (retd) Usman Anwari (Security Manager - for Australia tour), Raza Kitchlew (Team Media Manager), Talha Butt (Team Analyst) and Malang Ali (Masseur).