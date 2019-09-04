Misbah, Waqar bag Pakistan coaching positions

LAHORE: Former cricketers Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis have been appointed as head coach and bowling coach respectively by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).



Some leading former Test cricketers including Dean Jones, Mohsin Khan and Courtney Walsh also went through the selection process but the PCB panel have reportedly decided in Misbah’s favour for the top slots.

The panel constituted to interview contenders for the job of head coach and bowling coach included former Pakistan skipper and manager Intikhab Alam, commentator Bazid Khan, Governing Board member Asad Ali Khan, PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan and PCB director of international cricket Zakir Khan.