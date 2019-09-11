Sri Lanka name ODI, T20 squads for Pakistan tour

COLOMBO: The Sri Lankan cricket board has announced squads for playing One-day Internationals and Twenty20 Internationals on the forthcoming tour of Pakistan.

The Sri Lanka Cricket said that Lahiru Thrimanne will lead a 15-member ODI squad, while the 16-member T20 squad will be led by Dasun Shanaka.

The announcement came two days after Dimuth Karunaratne and Lasith Malinga, along with eight other players informed the board they would not tour Pakistan due to security concerns.

The names of the two squads are as follows:

ODI squad: Lahiru Thirimanne (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Minod Bhanuka, Angelo Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

T20I squad: Dasun Shanaka (capt), Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Angelo Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Madushanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kuma.

Sri Lanka will play against Pakistan a series of three ODIs and as many T20Is on the tour beginning from September 27 and conclude on October 9.

They will play the ODI series in Karachi from September 27 to October 3 and later they will go to Lahore for the series of three T20Is from October 5 to 9.

The Pakistan Cricket Board by hosting the limited-overs series first, hoped to convince Sri Lanka Cricket that the country is secured enough to host Test cricket, starting with the teams' World Test Championship matches, presently scheduled for December.