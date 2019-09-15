Chace Crawford all in for a chance to bring back Nate Archibald in Gossip Girl reboot

Good news Upper East Siders as our favourite boy next door Chace Crawford is all ready to jump on-board the reboot of ‘Gossip Girl’.

The 34-year-old heartthrob who essayed the role of the famed teen show’s blue eyed-hero, is all in with the idea of returning as Nate Archibald and wooing the ladies once again with his killer looks and charm.

Speaking to August Man, the actor gave his thoughts about the teen drama returning for a reboot and if he would want to play the dreamboat character once again, even if it is for a small role.

“If there’s an opening in the future for doing a cameo, I would definitely be open to it,” he said.

“The show was a big part of my life and was really special. I loved everyone on it, from the cast to the crew. We were a real family,” he added.

“I was in my early 20s, so it was like an elongated, pumped-up ‘college’ experience with New York City as our oyster. It was a really fun time,” he continued.

Speaking about him drifting away from the character he essayed of Nate Archibald, Crawford said: “I feel like I’ve changed a lot. Men are late bloomers; I got to know myself better after turning 30. After the show ended, it took a while to process what happened and what we all went through.”

