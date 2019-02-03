Gossip Girl getting a reboot?

One of the most popular TV series around the world, Gossip Girl is back making headlines and fans might just be in for a good news as the show is reportedly set to make a comeback.

According to the buzz, the American drama series may be making its grand return on screen much to fans’ excitement as at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, CW president Mark Pedowitz dropped a possibility of there being the show’s renewal.

"There's a discussion, but I don't know if we're there yet," he stated.

While the news is still not rock solid, fans are still keeping their fingers crossed hoping to see their favorite stars get back together to bring the show back after it first aired 11 years ago.