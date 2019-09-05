close
Thu Sep 05, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 5, 2019

CM Murad condoles actor Abid Ali's death

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Sep 05, 2019

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed grief and offered condolences on veteran actor Abid Ali's death. 

CM Murad said that the noted work of Abid Ali will be remembered forever. 

On Thursday, Abid Ali passed away after prolonged illness, at the age of 67. 

He was under treatment for a liver ailment at a private hospital in Karachi since the last two months.

The news of Abid Ali's death was confirmed by wife Rabia Ali, who is also a popular face in the TV fraternity. 

