Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds make a whopping $2 million donation to human rights organizations

One of Hollywood’s most-adored couples of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are not just a crowd-favourite for their endearing romance, charm and star charisma, but the duo’s generosity towards the society also earns them brownie points.

As per the latest news, the couple recently decided to spread their wealth to organizations that speak the most to them.

In a statement released, the 32-year-old ‘Gossip Girl’ star and the 42-year-old ‘Deadpool’ actor revealed that they will be donating a whopping $1 million each to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund along with the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights.

“We’re blown away by the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, and the Young Center’s commitment to not only justice and democracy, but humanity,” read the statement adding that: “Over the last few years, our perspective has grown and we’ve realized we have to do everything possible to foster more compassion and empathy in this world.”

“History’s being written right now. We’re grateful to give back to organizations who give voice to so many,” it added further.

Prior to this, the two have also pledged their support for organizations like F— Cancer and the Michael J. Fox Foundation while Reynolds has also done a collaboration with Make-A-Wish Foundation.