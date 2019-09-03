Sophie Turner pokes fun at Joe Jonas about who her actual favourite Jonas Brother is

While all three of the Jonas Brothers are now happily married men, a video circulating from their days of yore has given Sophie Turner a chance to poke fun at her husband Joe Jonas.

A fan recently sparked the attention of the newly-married duo of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner after she posted a video of the three superstar brothers reading fan mail during their teenage.

The video shows Kevin reading one of the letters from a fan called Sophie who termed him the cutest of the three, leading to the Twitter user pointing out jokingly who the ‘Game of Thrones’ starlet’s actual favourite Jonas Brother is.

"Dear Sophie, Yes we really are brothers. And, you're right! I am the cutest. Love, Kevin,” Kevin can be seen saying the video.



Responding to the tweet, Sophie grabbed the opportunity to troll her husband saying: “The truth is out. Sorry @joejonas.”

Meanwhile a startled Joe dropped in a surprised emoji underneath her tweet to sum up his feelings.